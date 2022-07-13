Watsontown car show draws record participation

WATSONTOWN — Under sunny skies, on a warm summer day a record of more than 165 vehicles were showcased at the annual Watsontown Fourth of July Car Show. So many cars filled the community park field, nearly 20 vehicles had to be turned away.
The event would not have been possible without all vehicle owners and their generosity, as well as volunteers, including: Liz Folk, Watsontown Borough Council Vice President, Dan Folk, Matt Folk, Mandi Black, George McCallum, Steve and Gretchen Black, Ginnetta Reed, Watsontown Borough Councilman Ralph Young and his wife Vera, Watsontown Mayor Russ McClintock, Watsontown Police Chief Chris Snyder, Bailey Murray of Accidental Films and DJ Don Cicero and his wife, Jewel with AM Flashback.
Award winners included:
• The Best of Show: Donald Kemberling, 2011 Ford Mustang GT
• Mayors Choice: Killian Burch, Millersburg, 1941 Plymouth Coup
• People’s Choice: Vehicle You would have the Most Fun In: Phil Martin, 1931 Ford Model A 350 CID
• Kids Choice: Justin Diehl, Elimsport, 1970 VW Sandrover
• Best in Testosterone: Dave and Jo Thomas, 1960 Corvette Pro Street
• Ultimate Cross Country Road Trip Vehicle: Brad Lauer, Mt. Pleasant Mills, 1970 Chevy Kingswood Estate Wagon
• Most Patriotic: Rudy Mummey, Lewisburg, 2013 Jeep Wrangler
• Truck Most Likely Seen in a Movie: Glenn Frank, 1978 Ford Bronco
• Vehicle You Would Lose Your License in: Rodney and Kelly Christmas, 2016 Doidge Challenger Hellcat
• Vehicle for a First Date: Gary Williams, 1959 Mercury Monterey
• Hot Rod: Mike Brubaker, 1927 Ford Custom
• Farthest Traveled: 142 miles from Hagerstown Md., Dean and Tonya Myers, 1969 Dodge Dart GT
• Overall Winners: Kent Lewis, 1960 Ford Starline; RJ Crawford, 1952 Olds 98 Convertible; Tim Bradley, 1973 VW Bug; George Sudol, 1957 Ford Fairlane Retractable Hardtop; Dan and Pat Fry, 1976 Studebaker Avanti II; Kolten St. Clair, 2016 WRX STI; James Shelhammer, 1968 Plymouth Roadrunner; Dave Heintzelman, 1947 Hudson Truck; Bill Reed, Model T Roadster; Arlon Springer, 1986 Chevy K10 4X4; John Houstman, 1972 Honda CB 750; Kenneth Young Jr, 2007 Harley Davidson, Sportster 1200; Steve Snook, 1956 Studebaker Golden Hawk; Ed Shrimp, 1947 Chevy Fleet Master; Candace Gordner, 1970 AMC Javelin; Bob English, 1957 MG –A; Matt Shuman, 1968 Mercury Cougar.
