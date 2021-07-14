Northumberland County Court Sentences
• Benjamin Herrold, 33, of Sunbury, six months’ probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Elijah Ravelo, 29, of Northumberland, 30 days to six months in Northumberland County Jail with credit for time served, special conditions of supervision, license suspension, $750 fine plus costs for DUI.
• David Riegel, 27, of Kulpmont, six months probation with house arrest for 30 days, special conditions of supervision, license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Randy Mabus, 66, of Milton, two days to six months in Northumberland County Jail, special conditions of supervision, license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Weselley Markwith, 37, of Shamokin, 5 to 10 years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for burglary; concurrent sentence of 16 months to 7 years in state prison, 237 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs, $9,028 restitution to Dan Boyd, $2,150 restitution to Butch Reed and $2,400 restitution to Ken Deitrich for another count of burglary; concurrent sentence of 5 to 10 years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for illegal possession of a firearm; concurrent sentence of 1 to 7 years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs, $6,169.59 restitution to Vince Rovito for forgery; 72 hours to 6 months in state prison, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; 4 to 12 months in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for receiving stolen property; 1 to 7 years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs, $19,200 restitution to Fred Edmondson for theft by unlawful taking; 18 months to 7 years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Allegations waived or held were scheduled for formal arraignment, Monday, July 26 in Union County Court.
• Samuel E. Guinter, 70, of Lewisburg, had a count of felony strangulation applying pressure to throat or neck held for court. Misdemeanor counts terroristic threats, marijuana small amount for personal use and use of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary allegation of harassment were also held.
• Violet A. Ivankina, 21, of Winfield, waived first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of follow too closely and exceed 35 mph in urban district by 16 mph were also waived.
• Zachary K. Pyers, 24, of Lewisburg, had a count of first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment held for court. A summary allegation of improper right turn was also held.
• Darwin Trinidad-Albaladejo, 31, of New Columbia, waived counts of first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI high rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of driving without a license, reckless driving and disregard traffic lane single were also waived.
• Erica A. Vonada, 25, of Mifflinburg, waived first offense misdemeanor DUI high rate of alcohol and recklessly endangering another person to court. Summary counts of careless driving and reckless driving were also waived.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Wisconsin man was charged with DUI and related counts after police responded to a report of a disabled motorist.
Craig A. Kurtz, of Glenn Dale, was charged by state police with misdemeanor DUI and summary counts of careless driving, violate hazard regulation and failure to use safety belt. Kurtz was allegedly found slumped over the wheel at 8:47 p.m. July 2 along Route 15 south at I-80, White Deer Township. Troopers noted the vehicle’s hazard lamps were not activated and an odor of alcohol was detected. Kurtz allegedly showed signs of impairment and later refused chemical testing, police noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged a Fredericksburg man with DUI and summary counts after discovering he had an expired license.
Derek Michael Ruiz, 29, was charged with misdemeanor DUI and summary counts of driving without a license and driving a vehicle without valid inspection after a stop at 11:47 p.m. July 2 along Buffalo Road near Jones Mountain Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Ruiz allegedly showed signs of impairment and was noted to have a white substance in his nasal cavity. Ruiz allegedly refused chemical testing.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.
State Police At Milton DUI
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A Danville man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol following a DUI checkpoint stop at 12:25 a.m. July 10 along Montour Boulevard and Steltz Road, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Rod Herman, 55, was cited after his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped, police noted.
DUI
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A motorist was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after troopers made contact at the rest area off I-80, Liberty Township, Montour County.
A 1999 Ford Ranger was allegedly involved and the driver was not named. The alleged incident occurred at 11:52 a.m. June 30 at the westbound rest area.
Motorcycle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Penns Creek man was cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked after crashing his motorcycle and allegedly fleeing the scene.
Troopers said a 2002 Honda Shadow driven by Grant P. Stahl was traveling south when it failed to take a curve, left the right hand side of the roadway, overturned and slid. Stahl allegedly fled and was called in by a passerby, police noted. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained a suspected minor injury, police reported.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Four persons sustained injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 11:49 a.m. July 10 along Continental Boulevard at Jerseytown Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Brian K. McLaughlin, 54, of Ulster, was traveling west in a 2004 Toyota Sienna when police said he failed to stop the vehicle at a stop sign and was struck by a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael Firestine, 70, of Womelsdorf, police reported. No one in the Sienna was belted and McLaughlin had to be extricated by emergency personnel. A passenger, Aaron R. Clark, 33, of Sayre, was ejected and passenger Kimberly M. Clark, 34, of Athens, sustained a suspected minor injury. All three were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
A passenger in the Silverado, Robert E. Boyer, 71, of Newmanstown, sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
McLaughlin will be cited with flashing signals.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Four Michigan teens sustained suspected injuries following a one-vehicle crash at 1:32 p.m. June 13 along I-80 east at mile marker 217.6, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Justin M. Hayward, 19, of Portage, Mich., was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry eastbound when he fell asleep and the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, up an embankment and overturned onto a guide rail, police noted. The Toyota then came to an upright position on the north shoulder. Three passengers, all of Portage, Mich., were transported with suspected injuries: Ethan M. Lancaster, 19; Joseph H. Kesier, 19; and Reid P. Schmaltz, 19.
Hayward will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 5:50 p.m. July 11 along I-180 westbound at mile marker 211.4, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
A westbound 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Stephen M. Peterson, 48, of Youngstown, Ohio, left the south side of the roadway, struck a cable barrier, rotated counterclockwise and hit the barrier two more times, police noted. Peterson and two passengers were belted and no injuries were reported. Peterson was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Terroristic threats
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A McEwensville man was arrested following an alleged incident at 5:33 p.m. June 28 along Five Points Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
The 50-year-old man allegedly got into an argument with his neighbor over property and brandished a firearm and pointed it at the victim, a 34-year-old Muncy man. No one was injured.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly attempted to file an unemployment claim using the personal information of a 46-year-old Mifflinburg woman.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:38 a.m. July 1 along Boop Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole the identity of a 43-year-old Milton man, troopers advised.
An investigation is ongoing. The alleged incident was reported sometime July 7 along Old Orchard Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the credit card of a 35-year-old Danville and stole rings valued at $1,800 from his residence.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:02 p.m. June 7 along Pepper Hills, Cooper Township, Montour County. Additionally, $553.60 was stolen, police noted.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Milton man was victimized during a retail theft reported at 5:13 p.m. June 26 along AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
The incident is under investigation.
Criminal mischief
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Three PennDOT road signs were painted with black spray paint, troopers reported.
The signs were valued at $50 each. The alleged incident was reported at 8:09 a.m. July 13 along Furnace and Ridge roads, Buffalo Township, Union County.
DUI checkpoint
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Following a DUI checkpoint July 9 along Montour Boulevard, Cooper Township, Montour County, state police reported 122 motorists contacted with four DUI arrests made. Four traffic citations were issued and two warnings were issued.
