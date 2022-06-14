LEWISBURG — Options for calming traffic along Stein Lane in East Buffalo Township (EBT) were reviewed Monday night by supervisors.
Chuck Moore, a township resident, introduced supervisors to Mark Gregory, Trafficlogix senior regional manager, who brought a sample digital sign to monitor speeds. He also brought illustrations of cushions placed in roadways to get drivers to slow down.
Gregory, a former traffic engineer, said the problem of speed along Stein Lane was not uncommon. His company offers more than 16 different electronic signs and a variety of cushions.
Electronic signs or speed cushions typically cost about $2,500 to $3,000 for a two-lane road, said Gregory, who conceded they were not inexpensive but could be useful tools.
An electric sign can be set to monitor how many motorists exceed a set speed limit, with a report available for public meetings. However, Gregory noted data from a sign could not be used for speed enforcement.
Supervisor Char Gray asked about winter viability on behalf of the Steve Mohr, EBT roadmaster. Gregory said a large plow may damage a speed cushion, but it depends on the plow and the operator. He suggested markers to alert plow operators.
Speed cushions are comparable to beveled rubber mats in varying heights. Gregory said they are typically installed with spaces between them to allow emergency vehicles to pass without being affected.
Gregory acknowledged EBT is considering a number of other ideas for Stein Lane. But he encouraged supervisors to avoid parking lot-style speed bumps on a well-traveled roadway.
Other options on a list for discussion included radar signs by Radarsign Speeding and quotes for street marking by DE Gemill and Alpha Space.
Thermoplastic sign quotes from Alpha Space included a 6-inch bicycle symbol sign ($360), a 6-inch bicycle arrow ($150) and an 8-inch 25 mph thermoplastic sign ($500).
DE Gemill sign quotes included a shared lane sign ($212), pedestrian figure ($155), a bicycle rider ($160) and a standard “slow” sign ($350). Quotes did not include installation.
Bradco also supplied signage quotes including a 30-square inch pedestrian bicycle sign for $65, sign only. A fully installable sign plus installation would cost $175 plus hourly wage to install in all locations.
Gregory noted that painting narrower lanes along a roadway was not necessarily a bargain as paint can cost up to $5 per linear foot.
Jim Knight, EBT supervisor chair and Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES) representative, said hiring an architect to assess the William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) facility is still pending. To date, there has been a single proposal for the study to be done.
Knight said the WCEC board postponed the assessment due to limited funding available, a delay which the CSFES board deemed a mistake. The WCEC may soon request money from member municipalities so that they may move forward.
“From my point of view, I think it is a good investment,” Knight said. “They’ve let things go long enough an we really need a professional look at things so we can get a sense of what are the urgent issues, what things can be delayed and what is the long term plan for that facility.”
A request will be on the order of $10,000 per municipality, Knight said. A formal request may be in the works for EBT, Kelly Township and Lewisburg Borough.
Gray, EBT representative to the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA), said only about half of the number of pool memberships have been issued this year compared with a year ago. Gray called it disconcerting and the cash flow numbers would continue to be watched.
Gray, also a representative to the commission guiding the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD), noted that certain categories of calls were down in the last reporting month compared with a year ago.
Gray said the most recent report had about 325 calls to the police department compared with over 400 in 2021. Speculation was that underage drinking citations were higher for the same period in 2021.
Higher fuel costs were acknowledged by Knight and Secretary/Treasurer Gayle Boudman who noted EBT paid $43,887 to the WCEC for the second quarter. At the start of the year diesel fuel was $2.76 per gallon but had risen to $5.39 per gallon in May.
Knight asked for a mid-year update on major budget line items. He said it would be good to keep an eye on fuel and utility costs in view of a surprising rise in early 2022.
