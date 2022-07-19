MIFFLINBURG — Monday evening rainfall was called a blessing at Hay Day, part of the vacation Bible school at the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church.
The much-needed shower cleared in time for ag-themed presentations outdoors, including a cow from Mapes Farm Fresh of New Berlin and a John Deere tractor presented by Rod Walter. Snacks, fresh milk and educational displays awaited inside.
The Rev. Robert Rice noted the three-day Bible school was well attended, with as many adult students as youngsters. The school will also be hosting a picnic today.
Jennifer Mapes, of Mapes Farm Fresh, tethered a 90-day-old cow for the gathering and explained how cows are fed daily, bathed frequently and milked regularly. She said the young cow on display will enter the herd of about 150 in about 19 months.
She noted that dairy cattle have different personalities and can be a little jumpy. Young people and older observers were cautioned to not walk behind the cow.
Sue Mapes, of Mapes Farm Fresh, noted the satisfactions of dairy farming could be carried from one generation to the next. Her husband was born on the farm, and of four brothers was the only one to stay in the business.
Walter, who brought a John Deere tractor for display, explained that he has raised corn, beans and hay for animals.
He noted that he used International tractors for a time but his wife found them difficult to drive. Walter’s wife, as it turned out, had been saving some money for such an event and put it toward their first John Deere. He noted the tractor from the 1960s or 1970s weighed over a ton and was diesel-powered.
Union County Dairy Princess Mary Walter gave a talk on Cow Chow. She explained that milk cows enjoy a diet of corn, alfalfa, soybeans and salt for minerals. It’s mixed in proper proportions for milk production.
Rice added that Rural Live Sunday will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, at the church with produce and other farm products to be given away at no charge.
He said the congregation is grateful for the support it has seen in its efforts to give back as many ways as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.