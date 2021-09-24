DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA is seeking vendors for the second annual Pawtober Fest, to be held Oct. 16 at the shelter along Bloom Road.
The family friend event will include pumpkin painting, hay rides, costume contests, candy, food trucks and more.
There will also be lots of animals available for adoption.
For information, email jspringer@pspca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.