WEST MILTON — One-hundred-twenty years ago this month, a church was organized in West Milton.
The Rev. Tim Hogan-Palazzo, pastor of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ (UCC), said the church building at 433 High St. opened less than two years after the congregation was founded.
St. Paul’s was part of the Evangelical and Reformed Church for many years. A 1956 merger with Congregational Christian Churches formed the UCC, which St. Paul’s is a member.
The anniversary year has been a challenge, Hogan-Palazzo said. But via Facebook Live and YouTube, they have church every week. There are also other ways to safely get together, such as hikes.
“It is a church full of love and grace, and they love being together,” Hogan-Palazzo said. “This time has been very hard to be apart.”
Hogan-Palazzo said he was thankful that the congregation was vital one.
“I often say we are the church in the heart of the community with the community in our hearts,” he said. “The reason I say that is that people do what they do here out of love.”
St. Paul’s welcomes everyone, Hogan-Palazzo said, including people who have never experienced such a church. He added that while a church may look a little different, its larger role has never changed.
“The church’s role has always been to serve,” Hogan-Palazzo said. “It can be a hospital for folks to come and find solace and heal. It can be a place of celebration. It is a part of life, period.”
Online participation at St. Paul’s has included five local counties and perhaps eight other states. There are also members from numerous ideological backgrounds.
“People look for solace and comfort when things are in an uproar,” Hogan-Palazzo observed. “We as a church have a major responsibility especially in these times of division, upheaval and unrest in our nation.
“We, the church, have a responsibility to be a place of unity and grace,” he added. “We also have a responsibility to not enter a space of judgement and encourage or feed the division.”
Hogan-Palazzo said The Rev. Dr. Carrie Call, conference minister for the Penn Central Conference UCC, preached on Sunday. He said she noted that St. Paul’s was finding a way to be a truly welcoming faith community. It was also World Communion Sunday, a world-wide connection of many denominations.
The recent birthday celebration saw a member organize a small parade which collected donations for Thanksgiving meals for 15 families. Hogan-Palazzo said about 100 families were also being fed by Fresh Express every two weeks.
Call 570-568-1433 for more information.
