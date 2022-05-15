Family excavating business named award finalist

TURBOTVILLE — Watson Excavating Inc. was recently named a finalist for Equipment World Magazine's Contractor of the Year Award, an honor that came with an an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas for Lynn Watson, president, and his son Eric Watson, project manager.
The contracting company, based out of Turbotville, was founded in 1971 by Lynn's father, Foster Watson. Lynn said his father got started with just a small bulldozer and was hired by the Army Corps of Engineers for work on creeks. In 1980, Lynn joined his father at the company and took over ownership after his father retired in 1984.
Lynn's son Eric graduated from college in 2009 with a civil engineering degree and joined his father at Watson Excavating. Lynn said Eric will be taking over the company soon.
"Like any father and son, for the most part we get along, there's some minor disagreements but I'd say we work well together," chuckled Eric.
The company employs 13, people included Lynn and Eric. It has an array of bulldozers, medium excavators, track loaders, backhoes, rollers and dump trucks.
"(We) have anywhere from small jobs for individuals to residential homes, septic systems, all the way up to large commercial projects," Eric said.
In 2021, the company completed work on a propane unloading facility in Northumberland, for North Shore Railroad Company and Button Oil.
"We did quite a few township and municipality buildings, like salt sheds, storage buildings, we did a lot of those last year," Eric added.
Watson Excavating was one of 12 companies selected as finalists for Equipment World's Contractor of the Year Award, sponsored by Caterpillar. Applicants qualified for the award based on factors like size, safety record and benefits. Lynn said an on-site interview was also conducted by a representative from Equipment World, who toured the company's job sites and facilities.
Those 12 companies were invited to Las Vegas from March 19-20 to determine an overall award winner and participate in round table discussions with each other.
"They had a wide selection of contractors there. It was very beneficial in terms of meeting the other contractors and we had a round table discussion for half a day," Lynn said. "We discussed a lot of current business issues that we're facing today."
Lynn said they covered topics like labor shortages, price increases, equipment purchases and succession plans. He said that a lack of labor has been a problem in the industry even before COVID-19's drastic impacts on the workforce.
"The contractors that are selected are all based on family-owned businesses not the large corporations," Eric said. "It's made for people that are invested in the community."
"We're involved a lot in the community as far as sponsorships, we always have been," Lynn said. "We've built AYSO fields, we've done Little League fields, we've donated our time for that... sponsored a wrestling club at one time."
In addition to supporting their community, Lynn and Eric highlighted the importance of supporting their employees as well.
"The guys realize we're not just in the office here, so they realize that we care about what is getting done and are invested in them just as much as we hope they are invested in the project," added Eric.
"We're out sometimes operating equipment, driving one of the dump trucks," said Lynn. "We're both very active in the business as far as being in the field."
"We'll go out and work with the guys side by side, labor, whatever. Some guys say, 'Gee, the boss has never done this,' and I think that carries through with our guys. Nobody is more important that somebody else, we all work together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.