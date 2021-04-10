LEWISBURG — A good number of Bucknell University Management 101 classes worked closely with local nonprofits in 2021.
But there were some challenges with COVID-19 safety restrictions in place. They could not, for example, sell products as Management 101 companies had done in past years.
But the student-run companies could direct people to websites and stage other fundraising efforts for the nonprofits of their choice. Many planned on-campus events to generate interest and donations.
Companies such as Company "C" Cozy Kids Co. also made and donated items with certain provisions.
Cozy Kids Co. established partnerships with the Janet Weis Children's Hospital and Kelsey's Dream, the Mifflinburg nonprofit founded by the younger sibling of girl who died of leukemia at age 12.
Ava McGee, Cozy Kids Co. outreach coordinator director and actions co-manger, said company activities were done with care.
"We had to make sure were were complying with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines," McGee said. "(We're) making everything safe and also having virtual aspect contingencies planned for everything we have thought of so far."
Cozy Kids Co. made fleece knot blankets and attached a personal note for young patients at Camp Dost. Materials were donated by the university Makerspace and Verna's Fabrics in Mifflinburg.
"With blanket-making, we had company sessions with everyone 6 feet apart with masks on and following guidelines," McGee said. "If they don't feel comfortable, they can take it back to their dorm and complete it on their own time."
The blankets would also be COVID-safe, McGee said, as they would sit for 90 days before being packaged and delivered.
Many of the fundraising activities were to be virtual. A Zoom game night with the Janet Weis Children's Hospital was planned for current patients or children at home. Bingo, Cahoot and other games will be included.
Cozy Kids Co. also planned a 5K run and walk which may be completed in-person or online.
McGee explained the in-person 5K was planned for Sunday, April 18 for Bucknell students and staff only due to campus COVID restrictions. However, all participants were welcome to the virtual version of the 5K and were encouraged to post a photo of themselves to be part of a video compilation for young patients.
"For the outside community, we are advertising that for a $5 donation, or more if you'd like to through an app, and you track your own mileage and do it on you own time," McGee said. "We have a span of about five days where (participants) can complete it whenever they want to."
McGee added that the goal of the Cozy Kids Co. was to raise $500. With that, they would supply the Janet Weis Children's Hospital with Hopper the Cancer Crusher.
Hopper, a stuffed frog, has a medical port which simulates what is commonly needed by cancer patients in treatment. The educational toy was the idea of Kylie Kuhns, founder of Kelsey's Dream, who sought to help comfort young children undergoing treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.