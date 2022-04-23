TURBOTVILLE — Dr. Thor Edmiston, the Warrior Run School District's new superintendent, anticipates an exciting future for students and families in the district as the new elementary school building nears completion.
Edmiston enjoyed his first day on the job as superintendent April 4, and he said he is settling in well.
“I’m enjoying meeting the people here, I’m enjoying learning all the new systems,” he said. “The learning curve is there but I’m picking things up as I go and I’ve got a lot of supports here so far, so that’s been a positive for me as well.”
Edmiston began his journey in education in 1993 as an elementary school art teacher, following his graduation from Millersville University. He taught art for 15 years before he was approached about taking on a role in administration.
He earned a Master of Science and a Master of Education from Bloomsburg University, before earning his principal certification in 2010. He then served as assistant principal at Juniata High School, before moving to the Midd-West School District.
At Midd-West, he worked as assistant principal at the high school and then as principal, first at the middle school and then the high school. He also served as the curriculum director. During this time, he earned his doctorate in education from Immaculata University.
“I’ve always had a love of the arts,” Edmiston said.
It was his own high school art teacher, Rodney Ries, a former teacher at Selinsgrove High School, that suggested he explore a career in education.
"He was the largest influence," Edmiston said. "When I started in commercial art and I wasn't sure what I wanted to do, I started thinking about his advice and so that made me explore the education avenue."
Edmiston said there are many administrative openings in the area, but he was drawn to Warrior Run School District due to his experience working in smaller districts.
"I'm used used to a smaller, rural district so I understand that functioning more thoroughly than I would, let's say, more urban school districts."
He also cited his excitement about the new elementary school as a factor in his choice to join Warrior Run. The school is under construction on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
"Of course they have this awesome building project that they're working on...that's just going to create so many opportunities for all the students," said Edmiston.
"That also excited me, being able to come and be part of this flourishing, this building of this district."
He added that is he looking to relocate to the area in the future as he has family nearby.
As superintendent, Edmiston's duties are wide-ranging, broadly encompassing supervision of administration, programs and services. He also oversees state-mandated reports and works with the school board to govern the district and keep the community informed about what's happening in the schools.
"The first immediate goal for me as a superintendent is to get to meet as many people as possible," he said. "I've been meeting with people on an individual basis, so I'd like to build those relationships with folks, I think that's very important."
Edmiston is also reviewing the district's programs and working with administrators to address their individual needs.
As for the future of the district, Edmiston said the completion of the new elementary school building and transitioning students into it is his top priority.
"Hopefully, end of November of this year, we'll be able to start the moving process," he said.
The administration is hoping to have some of the students, who are currently housed at Turbotville elementary, moved into the new school after the Christmas holiday.
He said both staff and students are very excited about the new building. "The students keep asking about it... they can't wait for the move."
Moving students mid-year is going to be a daunting task Edmiston said, and his first big challenge as superintendent, but he's confident it will be a successful transition.
"There's a great plan formulated and continuing to be tweaked and worked on," he said, "But I still anticipate we're going to run into things we hadn't thought of."
Once the move is complete, Edmiston says his long-term goal is determining how best to take advantage of the new building: "How can we utilize this new structure that we're going to have, and the new facilities, to provide new and exciting and relevant programming for our students?
"What can we do with this campus that is going to help our students along their career pathways?"
Edmiston concluded, "I'm thankful to have this opportunity to work for the students, families and staff of Warrior Run school district, and looking forward to many years of success here."
