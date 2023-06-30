UNIVERSITY PARK — As the federal government in the coming weeks prepares to announce the allocation of funding to expand broadband internet infrastructure in every state, a service-availability mapping project led by Penn State Extension could play a key role in securing tens of millions of dollars or more in additional investment for Pennsylvania.

In November 2022, the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority announced a contract with Penn State Extension to develop and update state broadband maps to enable the commonwealth to maximize its federal funding allocation for high-speed internet expansion under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

