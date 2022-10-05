LEWISBURG — A business and technology school which was founded 125 years ago is preparing to showcase all it has to offer to the community.
The McCann School of Business and Technology will be holding an anniversary celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at its Lewisburg location, 7495 Westbranch Highway.
In 1897, the McCann School of Business began training students for secretarial and accounting work at its Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County location. The school moved to Sunbury in 1998 and eventually ended up in Lewisburg in 2016.
Jessica Rohrbach, executive director said, “The Lewisburg campus had a better layout and better technology availability,” thus the move from Sunbury.
Today, McCann has three locations in two states that provide industry-informed, career-focused vocational education in business, bealth care, information technology, and skilled trades. In addition to Lewisburg, there are campuses in Allentown, and Monroe, Louisiana.
The Lewisburg campus currently has career training in business administration, medical clinical assistant, medical billing and coding, and surgical technology.
Sarah Loughhead, manager of Education and Career Services, says McCann, “...does a lot of research on the job needs within the school’s region and then designs programs based on the job’s needed in that area.”
Loughhead said in the region served by the Lewisburg campus, the health care industry is one area with the greatest need for trained staff.
Surgical Technology Instructor Jamie Pauling said the school is “very technology focused.”
Pauling not only serves an instructor at McCann, but also has worked for Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center and Muncy Valley Hospital.
She said the students get hands-on training in the classroom and labs before visiting an actual medical center to witness procedures in process.
Pauling said students do have a lot of fun in the lab portion of the program, operating on a mannequin, “...killing the mannequin — named ‘Carl’ — several times.
“The more fun we have the more it sinks in,” said Pauling.
Depending on their course work, students often are ready to head to their new careers 90 days post graduation.
The cost to students depends on their income status, scholarships and federal student aid.
Loughhead said when students come to McCann they are treated like family.
“We know who every student is and the personal challenges they face,” she said. “Being a smaller school we have the ability to help students along on a one-on-one relationship.”
At the upcoming celebration, guests can take part in interactive lab demonstrations, speak with alumni and staff about classes and enjoy food and refreshments. Visitors will also be able to interact with students in medical assistance and surgical technology. Demonstrations will be performed on a training mannequin, free blood pressure checks will be offered, and historical memorabilia from more than 100 years ago will be on display.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
