MILTON — The love of football runs deep in the Milton community. That has been especially evident this week as members of the high school football team have been helping younger players develop their skills.
Jamie Walker, Milton Panther Cubs president, said he was overwhelmed with excitement to see the number of kids turn out for a camp designed to teach football skills participants will carry with them throughout their years of playing.
Walker said he was expecting around 30 children in kindergarten through sixth grade to turn out for the camp, held Monday through Thursday.
“The first day, we had 95 children, the second day, 102 children,” he said.
Walker said about 20 high school players and their coaches are working with groups of 10 to 12 children to teach game-related skills.
“This is to build that bridge from peewee football to high school,” Dale Pfeil, a Panther Cubs board member, said. “It’s building that bridge for kids in the community.”
He said the program is also designed to build up the numbers of children who will be playing football in Milton in the years ahead.
“We want these kids to learn from this,” Walker said. “We are trying to create some culture.”
Milton Area High School football head Coach Phil Davis said his team opted to partner with the Panther Cubs to present the camp as it’s important to build a football program “from the ground up.”
Like Walker, Davis also noted how impressed he was that around 100 children turned out to participate in the camp each day.
“I was thrilled,” he said. “The lowest number we had was 92 kids.”
He also spoke on the importance of having his players work with the younger children.
“It’s important to give back to the young kids,” Davis said. “What (the high school players) get out of it is the ability to start to communicate and teach what they learn.”
On Thursday, Walker said H&W Repairs purchased pizza for the kids who participated in the camp to enjoy.
In addition to offering thanks for the donated food items, Walker thanked everyone who participated in the camp. He also praised parents of Milton Panther Cubs players for encouraging their children, and others in the community, to take part in the camp.
