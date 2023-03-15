Suicide Prevention Forum

From left, the Community Youth Suicide Prevention Forum was led by panelists Dr. Thor Edmiston, Warrior Run School District superintendent; Jennifer Jones, CASSP coordinator with CMSU; Dr. Sam Faulkner, Geisinger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health; and Tia Dreckman, counselor with the Milton Area School District.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LEWISBURG — There is great power in naming a thing, particularly when that thing makes us either uncomfortable or afraid, as it is only when a thing has a name that we can begin to talk openly about it.

This was the case at the Community Youth Suicide Prevention forum that took place at Lewisburg’s Campus Theatre on Tuesday morning. It was organized by the Mental Health and Resiliency Community of Practice, a coalition of educators, interfaith agencies, and community organizations that have joined together to address the mental health needs of students within the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) region.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.