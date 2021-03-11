EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) commissioners were advised Wednesday evening to start the process of finding a new chief.
BVRPD Chief Paul Yost indicated in a letter to Jack Malloy, commissioner and chairman, his desire to see a qualified lieutenant in place. The second-in-command, Malloy noted as he related the contents of the letter, would eventually be hired as chief.
“We don’t want to get caught flat-footed and not have a succession plan in place,” Malloy observed. “We need to start the process to make that happen.”
Yost noted several options were available for hiring lieutenants or higher ranking personnel including putting out a job description and accepting applications.
“You can set up your own commission review board,” Yost said. “In that aspect it can be like almost any other organization when hiring a new person.”
The Police Chief’s Association of Pennsylvania also has an executive search program. Yost noted there was a fee for the program, but they assisted in testing and determining the best candidate. It was acknowledged that the process was not tied to civil service procedures used in hiring officers.
Yost served as Milton Police chief for 26 years before joining Lewisburg Police as chief 15 years ago. He has led the BVRPD since it was formed from the Lewisburg and East Buffalo departments and began operations in 2012.
Janice Butler, a frequent attendee at online commission meetings, noted that she had sent details of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to members. Whether accreditation of local law enforcement would be required or federally funded under the bill was unclear in its latest version.
Malloy noted department accreditation may require a full-time person to collect information, submit statistics and monitor compliance. He was uncertain how accrediation would improve day-to-day policing.
Known in the 117th Congress as HR 1280, the bill passed the House and awaits consideration by the United States Senate. If passed as is, it would broadly change accountability, police tactics, restrict transfer of military-style equipment and provide funds to “ensure” local police are equipped with body and dashboard cameras.
Butler also asked if progress had been made on events to further engage the public in policing matters. Commissioner Jordi Comas said there was no progress and cited the time-consuming nature of negotiations to revise the intergovernmental agreement which formed the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.