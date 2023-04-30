Mifflinburg announces April ASPIRES winners

Kinsey Ritter, Caleb Hertzler, Adalynn Smith

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Intermediate School ASPIRES recipients for April were recently selected.

Homeroom teachers for grades three, four and five select students who have displayed positive behaviors such as kindness, reliability, acceptance of all others, positivity, etc. – all leading to a safe school environment. Each awardee will receive a certificate and a cash bonus at the final school assembly. The award is made possible by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club.

