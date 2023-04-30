Mifflinburg announces April ASPIRES winners

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Intermediate School ASPIRES recipients for April were recently selected.
Homeroom teachers for grades three, four and five select students who have displayed positive behaviors such as kindness, reliability, acceptance of all others, positivity, etc. – all leading to a safe school environment. Each awardee will receive a certificate and a cash bonus at the final school assembly. The award is made possible by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club.
Kinsey Ritter, a third grader, is being recognized. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Austin Ritter of Lewisburg. Kinsey has an older sister, Riley, and cites math as her favorite subject She loves going to the beach, enjoys collecting miniature figurines and hopes to someday become a hairstylist.
The fourth grade student is Caleb Hertzler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Hertzler. He has three sisters and a younger brother. Caleb enjoys science and belongs to the school Art Club. He is involved in Tai Kwan Do and likes to collect Pokemon cards. In the summer, he likes to hike and ride bike at Half-Way Dam, go to Treasure Lake and thinks he’d like to be a YouTuber someday.
In fifth grade, Adalynn Smith has been selected. Adalynn is the daughter of Brett Smith from Millmont and Jacqueline Smith of Mifflinburg. Adalynn has a younger sister and an older brother and she’d like to become a doctor. She participates in the school Art Club and sings in her church choir. Her favorite subject is Science and she likes to collect Squish-mellows. Adalynn enjoys going to Knoebel’s.
