Schlegel-Culver receives kidney transplant

SUNBURY — State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) underwent successful kidney transplant surgery last week at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore, Md., according to a press release issued Monday morning by the Pennsylvania House GOP.
According to the release, Schlegel-Culver received the kidney from a living donor, who received a lengthy and detailed evaluation before being deemed a match. Both Schlegel-Culver and her donor are doing well after successful surgeries.
“I will be forever grateful to my donor for this generous and selfless act, and thankful for the expert medical care I received at both Johns Hopkins and Geisinger Medical centers,” Schlegel-Culver Culver said. “I would like to express my gratitude to my family members for their unwavering love and support during this journey.”
She added, “I humbly ask for your prayers during the healing process — for both me and my donor — and look forward to a full and speedy recovery for both of us.”
Schlegel-Culver is working remotely for a few weeks and will resume her normal, in-person schedule as soon as she is cleared medically to do so.
Her office will maintain normal business hours and full-service operations at 106 Arch St., Sunbury.
Schlegel-Culver was first elected to the House of Representatives in November 2010. She succeeded longtime Rep. Merle Phillips, whom she had worked for as a legislative aide and district office manager for 21 years.
