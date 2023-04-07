Andrew Yoder

Andrew Yoder slides his car through the corner during at September race contested at the Selinsgrove Speedway. A Go Fund Me site has been established to help Yoder, whose racing trailer and equipment were destroyed in a weekend fire while returning from a race at Port Royal. 

 KEVIN MERTZ THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MIDDLEBURG — In light of a weekend vehicle-trailer fire which nearly caused a lengthy caution flag to be waived over his racing endeavors, Andrew Yoder is expressing gratitude for members of the racing community who have rallied to help him stay on track.

Yoder, who lives in Middleburg, has racked up numerous racing accolades — including 62 dirt late model wins and one super late model victory — at various dirt tracks across Pennsylvania.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.