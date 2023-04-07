MIDDLEBURG — In light of a weekend vehicle-trailer fire which nearly caused a lengthy caution flag to be waived over his racing endeavors, Andrew Yoder is expressing gratitude for members of the racing community who have rallied to help him stay on track.
Yoder, who lives in Middleburg, has racked up numerous racing accolades — including 62 dirt late model wins and one super late model victory — at various dirt tracks across Pennsylvania.
While working a full-time job outside of racing, Yoder also competes in around 40 racing events per year.
"Racing, it's what we do," he said. "I don't do anything else. I do go hunting in the winter. Most of the time, it's just racing."
Shortly after he returns home from work each weekday, Yoder and his family head to their racing shop to prepare for the next event.
While driving home from a Saturday, April 1, race at the Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County, Yoder was flagged down by someone who noticed smoke coming from the trailer hauling his race car.
"We had a really good day at Port Royal, with the super," Yoder recounted. "We had our first top 10 of the year."
As soon as he was alerted that the trailer carrying his super late model was on fire, Yoder and his family jumped out of the truck pulling the trailer.
"When we stopped, we were stopped right in front of a house, right in front of trees," he recounted. "When I opened the (trailer) doors and saw we had flames, we had the car out in a minute."
With the race car out of the burning trailer, Yoder said his father Gene jumped in the truck and pulled the trailer away from houses in the area.
"Thank God we got the car out," Yoder said. "We (also) saved other people's property."
It may never be determined what, exactly, inside of the trailer sparked the fire. Yoder said lingering heat from the race car's brakes may have caught the wheel on fire.
The car did sustain some plastic body damage before being pulled out of the burning trailer.
On Wednesday, Yoder was hopeful the car would be repaired to compete — alongside his late model — in a Saturday night, April 8, race which had been scheduled at the Selinsgrove Speedway.
However, speedway officials announced early Thursday morning that this weekend's action has been canceled due to a "massive water leak" at the facility.
In the moments following the trailer fire, Yoder wasn't sure if he'd be ready to compete this coming weekend.
"We were standing there as the firefighters were finishing up, going through the trailer, looking at stuff, thinking 'we're done for at least a month, maybe more,'" Yoder said.
In addition to losing the trailer and a four-wheeler inside, Yoder also lost $5,000 worth of tires and wheels, a $2,000 pit lift, and numerous tools and other pieces of equipment he had acquired over the years.
But the support from the racing community immediately started to pour in.
Family friend Tana Miller started a Go Fund Me page to help raise some of the resources needed to replace lost equipment. As of Thursday morning, the page had reached $13,157 toward its $20,000 goal.
Yoder admits to developing "a pit" in his stomach upon learning of the fundraising page.
"I'm not one to take any handouts," he said. "I would rather just do everything myself, me and my dad."
While humbled by the fundraising, Yoder is grateful for the effort, and other support he's received.
"I have a friend that raced limited (late models)," Yoder said. "He won't be racing. He showed up (at my shop) and dropped a trailer off."
That friend, Zach Fedorchick, has gifted Yoder with a trailer to use to haul his race car to competitions, while needed.
"Some of the first people that started helping (after the fire) were guys I raced against," Yoder said. "They had a spare trailer, a (racing) suit, helmet, safety equipment."
That support, Yoder said, exemplifies the spirit which exists within the racing community.
"We're not a bunch of hillbilly rednecks," he said. "We're one big family.
"You hate each other some days, you really want to beat the other guys," Yoder continued. "When it really comes down to it, you are there no matter what. It's kind of the way it is. It's not everybody out there against each other. We take care of our own."
Yoder has been involved in racing most of his life.
"My dad and Uncle Jim (Yoder) started racing," Andrew Yoder explained. "My dad worked on my Uncle Jim's cars for years.
"When I turned 10... dad started me in go-karts," Yoder reflected. "I started running really good... I realized we were going to go somewhere in racing."
He started driving a dirt late model in 2014.
Yoder has claimed the checkered flag at a number of legendary Pennsylvania dirt tracks, including Selinsgrove Speedway, Port Royal Speedway and Lincoln Speedway.
"Last year, I got my first win at Bedford," he said.
His success has also expanded since adding competing in a super late model to his late model program.
"We've already run both cars at Selinsgrove five or six times, last year," Yoder said. "We did very well between the two."
He also noted that racing requires a huge investment of time and money.
"To run a super (late model), you've got at least 100 grand into your car, to at least hit the track," Yoder said.
That doesn't include expenses such as tires, a trailer to transport the car and other tools.
Prior to the trailer fire, Yoder said he, his father, wife Krista and about a half-dozen other people who help with the team would spend from about 6 to 9 each weeknight in the race shop, preparing for the weekend ahead. Since the fire, they've spent about two additional hours each night in the shop.
"None of this stuff, even getting ready (to race) this week would be possible without my dad, my wife... without my guys, and the help from everyone else," Yoder said.
He's also grateful for the support from other race drivers, team members and fans.
"Most of the Go Fund Me thing, a lot of them are my fans or fans of racing in general," Yoder said. "They want me to get on the track because they enjoy watching me. That's what we're going to do, put on a good show for the fans."
