TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized its students of the month for December.
Outstanding Senior
Liam J. Boyer, son of Frank and Stacy Boyer, was named Outstanding Senior. He is president of National Honor Society (NHS) and is active in Youth in Philanthropy, cross country, Concert Band, marching band, the musical and drama productions.
His community involvement includes Milton Area Community Band, Williamsport Youth Symphony Orchestra, math tutoring and community service through NHS.
Liam's hobbies include video games, listening to music and playing the piano and harp. His awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, Eagle scout, District Choir qualifier, Susquehanna Valley Band qualifier, HOBY Leadership Seminar and BLSV graduate.
Liam plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology to major in video game design and development and/or actuarial science. He plans to become a video game designer or actuary.
Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Nathan M. Yohn, son of Michael and Marianne Yohn, was named the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
Nathan is active in Student Council, choir, football, Unified Bocce Ball, track and field and is class treasurer. Outside school, he is active with his church youth group and praise team and is employed at Weis Markets.
His hobbies include singing, lifting and sports. His awards and achievements include District and Regional choir qualifier, letters in bocce ball and football and BloomU Board of Governors scholarship recipient.
Nathan plans to attend Bloomsburg or Penn State universities to major in cybersecurity. He plans to get a job in computer security upon graduation.
Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month
Justin R. Zimmerman, son of David Zimmerman and Christine Dubendorf, was named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
Justin is active in Warrior Run Robotics Club, Outdoor Club and the golf team. His community involvement includes Community Mennonite Fellowship Youth Group and Youth Worship Team and is a student at EPIC Percussion.
His hobbies include percussion, skiing and golfing and his awards and achievements include PMEA District 8 Band and Orchestra (2019-20), Region 4 Band (2020) and distinguished honor roll (2018-present).
Justin plans to attend Rose Hulman Institute of Technology to major in computer engineering, then attain a master's degree elsewhere.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
Ethan D. Carper, son of Nathaniel and Valerie Carper, was named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month. He is active in Student Council, football, wrestling and track and field.
His community involvement includes Volunteer Youth A-Ball Football coach and he is employed at Weis Markets.
His hobbies include hunting, fishing, weight lifting and hanging out with friends. His awards and achievements include captain of football team and Lyco CTC (drafting and design).
Ethan plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology or Wilkes University to major in civil engineering.
