EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania state police fire marshal was contacted Tuesday to investigate an afternoon fire which did signifiant damage to a home.
Responders to the call at 12:31 p.m. to 317 Fisher Ave., East Buffalo Township, Union County, reported seeing a large column of smoke in the area as they arrived. Fire and smoke were also visible through windows on the second floor and attic. The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage to the upper level, with water damage to the lower level.
A dispatch from the William Cameron Engine Company said crews deployed multiple hand lines and started an interior fire attack. No injuries were reported to residents or fire personnel, but the Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to those displaced by the fire.
Mutual aid was provided by volunteer companies from Milton, Mifflinburg, Shamokin Dam, New Berlin and Union Township.
