Were you back to stores this week to make exchanges? Are toys or technology items working OK? Are you getting ready for more family and friends’ gatherings? Did you shop for Christmas decorations and ornaments at half price for next year? All those sales!
Having my shopping done early was very satisfying, so I’m ready to start on next year’s with ornaments. I get one for every person in my family every year.
Perhaps you have suffered loss this past year. Maybe someone is ill. These bring some dark clouds over the family celebrations. But I hope you are nurturing relationships and building good memories.
Many of us enjoy the family traditions. I realize for some of you things are bitter sweet. I certainly miss those who have gone to Heaven, but I enjoy my time with family any time of the year. But traditions find their way into my celebrations.
Gift giving has always been a memory builder. Special gifts will continue to be cherished. Many gifts I have received over the years are from family, friends and students. When I wear or use some of these gifts, I think of the giver. A custom which I’ve nourished over the years is to pray for a person that God has brought to my mind.
I am always mindful of the time when my parents grew older. We tried to make Christmas special for them, and now I realize that having family come together and visiting throughout the year is the best Christmas gift of all. That’s where I am now. Paul also loved when the children and their families spent time with us.
You can celebrate Christmas all year. Especially now as Christmas has only been one week past. Planned events and gifts are only the decorations for the very important time we Christians celebrate as an in-depth look at the coming to earth of God in human flesh. But I hope you seriously consider celebrating Christ every day.
I like to sing Christmas songs even in the summer. Archie Miller was our teacher for three years. He played his violin or piano at recesses. Some of the kids made fun of his Christmas songs all year, but it became a way of life for me. I always like to keep the thought of Christ’s coming front and center. I also enjoy sending and receiving Christmas greetings. I write more than the receiver probably ever wanted to know. But I love receiving updates from others!
What a wonderful time to recall that God loves us, God gave his only Son to be the propitiation (substitute) for our sins, and will give eternal life to all who personally believe in him. This is so refreshing every day. The gift of eternal life never gets old, especially when I grow in age and realize my appointment with God is getting closer.
I’m not afraid in life because of what God has done for me. He paid the price to redeem me (and you) and gave me life worth living in the here and now. This wonderful gift, the best gift of all, is not because of anything I have done, but Jesus died to redeem you and me from the punishment of sin which is eternal punishment and separation from God. What rejoicing and praise from this unworthy child of God!
There is only one more day until the year 2023. Amazing!! I hear people saying it all the time. “Where does all the time go?” Obviously, it goes into living. But I’m genuinely at the point in my life where I understand the scripture that speaks of life as a vapor. It has come to me most provocatively when our own daughter became a grandmother. It seems time goes faster as we grow older
It also came to the forefront when our “old” house (the first one we owned – in Mazeppa) was prepared for demolition. It was the home where our children changed from very young into maturing teens. We had the opportunity to visit that house after 32 years, and it seemed like it was literally one TV movie scene of our lives.
Enjoy your Christmas celebrations, your families, your memories, and store away some of the magic of this time of the year for posterity. And take lots of pictures. Happy New Year!
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
