LEWISBURG —A favor was paid back Sunday morning at Lewisburg Cemetery.
The favor, said Wendy Clark of the Mifflinburg American Legion Unit 410 Auxiliary, was a $2,000 donation made by William “Sonny” Reigel to the unit’s Toys for Tots campaign during the end-of-year holidays.
In return, Clark said auxiliary members arranged for a thorough cleaning of a gravestone at the Reigel family burial plot at Lewisburg Cemetery. Reigel explained the reason for his 2020 donation to the annual holiday toy campaign in a letter to auxiliary members.
The Reigel stone is engraved with the names of Anna E. Reigel (1905-1946) and Bruce F. Reigel (1897-1986). Bruce, Clark said, was a commander of the Mifflinburg American Legion. William plans to return to the area posthumously.
“(Reigel’s) mother died when he was a kid,” Clark added. “When he dies, he is going to be cremated and buried here.”
Clark noted “before” and “after” photos of the site would be sent to “Sonny,” now in his 80s and an Alabama resident.
The work of removing lichen and the effects of long-term weathering was donated by Scott Hackenberg, of Hackenberg Cemetery Restoration Services.
Hackenberg explained D2 cleaner would penetrate the pores of the stone and keep working even after the scrubbing he did on Sunday. In fact, it may look even better in a few weeks after the cleaner takes takes full effect
Now in a business of his own for about four years, Hackenberg explained D2 was the only approved material for the task. His previous career with various companies led him to do brickwork in many local cemeteries.
