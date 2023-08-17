Pastic pros enhance skills

At Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Shell Polymers Rotational Molding Center of Excellence, Christopher J. Gagliano, project manager of the college’s Plastics Innovation & Resource Center, leads a portion of the hands-on training that comprised the Rotational Molding and Advanced Materials Workshop. The workshop drew 21 participants from nine states and Canada.

 PROVIDED BY JENNIFER A. CLINE/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — A diverse group of plastics professionals from throughout North America experienced higher-level technology in rotational molding during a recent workshop hosted by Pennsylvania College of Technology and its renowned Plastics Innovation and Resource Center.

Twenty-one individuals from 13 companies learned the connection between material preparation, molding and final part quality at the Rotational Molding & Advanced Materials Workshop. The two-day session offered a mix of lecture and hands-on experience at the college’s Shell Polymers Rotational Molding Center of Excellence.

