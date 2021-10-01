TURBOTVILLE — Six students and two staff members in the Warrior Run School District have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days.
According to the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard, four high school and two middle school students have tested positive. In addition, one staff member each at Turbotville elementary and the middle school have tested positive.
