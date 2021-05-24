DANVILLE — A $35,000 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) will make it possible for Geisinger Gold members in Northumberland County to receive care at home through the Geisinger at Home program.
Geisinger at Home breaks away from the traditional medical system, where patients travel to visit clinicians. The program brings care right into the patient’s home, providing timely and coordinated treatment for Geisinger Gold members with certain chronic conditions who have ongoing medical, social and home needs.
“Geisinger at Home provides our most at-risk members with comprehensive care and convenient access to providers, improving health outcomes and limiting hospital admissions,” said Nancy Lawton-Kluck, Geisinger Health Foundation chief philanthropy officer. “We are so grateful for the grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund, which will help expand the services we offer our patients in Northumberland County.”
Grants from the FCFP are made possible by donors who have contributed to a variety of funds since 1916. The FCFP brings together people, partners and places to grow local giving and investment, strengthen area organizations and results, and take on the critical issues and efforts needed to build vibrant communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.