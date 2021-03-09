HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) has introduced legislation in the Pennsylvania Senate designed to ensure state residents have options when it comes to fuel availability.
Senate Bill 275, known as “Energy Choice” legislation, would limit municipal entities from banning a specific type of fuel source for appliances and heating homes or businesses. The language is fuel neutral and is not specific to one energy source.
“It’s about consumer choice and keeping energy costs low,” Yaw said. “Pennsylvania is unique in that we have a myriad of energy options available to us. For example, I have constituents that still utilize wood as a fuel source to heat their homes. Should we prevent them from doing so? The answer is no. My bill will still allow those who want clean or renewable energy to choose it.”
Yaw noted that similar laws were passed in other states last year, and 12 bills are moving through other statehouses this year.
The bill, which was referred to the Senate Local Government Committee on Feb. 24, is awaiting committee action.
