LEWISBURG — No spectators will be permitted at events during 2021 Olympic competition in the Tokyo area.
The decision made for the sake of safety was announced Thursday by a host country Olympics minister. It followed declaration of a new state of emergency in the Tokyo area through and beyond the end of the games amid rising cases of COVID-19.
Speculation by some that there would be a major economic impact not only after delaying the games from 2020 but also the new restrictions was muted somewhat by economic history. Hosting the Olympic games, said Christopher Magee, Bucknell University professor of economics, is often a money-losing proposition even when conditions are ideal and attendance is robust.
In other words, the glitter of gold medals can be elusive.
“Countries compete with each other fiercely to host the Olympics,” Magee said. “There are almost always a couple of countries that overestimate the dollar value of hosting and thus overbid how much they are willing to spend as hosts.”
Magee cited what many economists call “the winner’s curse,” that is that the winner of a competitive auction is prone to paying more than what was bid on was worth.
“Countries do get some non-monetary benefits of hosting (including) prestige for the government (or) international acclaim if the games are well run,” Magee said. “It is possible for a country to gain from hosting an international tournament. But most economic studies find that countries tend to spend more than they gain back in revenue.”
Magee was unsure if Japan, whose government carries the second-highest rate of debt in the world, would admit that costs associated with the games would add to it. But he was certain they are spending more domestically than they would have otherwise. Yet in the long run, government spending was still a small fraction of their gross domestic product (GDP).
Spectators from other countries would not be attending as previously announced. But Magee said tourist revenue would only have made up a small part of that spending. The cost of last year’s postponement and having virtually no on-site attendance is likely to be less than 0.1% of GDP.
Magee added that Japan had already spent a lot on hosting the games even before their postponement a year ago. Still, there is the “better late than canceled” question.
“Do the benefits of putting the games on in 2021 outweigh the extra costs Japan would have to spend between summer 2020 and summer 2021?” Magee asked. “The Japanese government was undoubtedly under a lot of pressure from the IOC (International Olympic Committee) to have the games go on, and thus non-revenue considerations probably played a big role in their decision to have the games rather than cancel. “
Magee noted “non-revenue considerations” could include whether Japan would take a public relations hit for canceling and whether cancelling the Olympic games would reduce their chances of hosting international tournaments in the years ahead.
