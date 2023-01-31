Crosscutters raise $9,350

WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters 15th Hot Stove Banquet was held Jan. 24 at the Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport.
The event featured former Pirates and Rockies manager Clint Hurdle, who also managed the Williamsport Bills in 1991, and Hall of Fame ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian along with Lycoming College head baseball coach Rick Oliveri and Penn College head baseball coach Chris Howard.
The night was also highlighted by auctions that featured a wealth of sports memorabilia.
Additional highlights included the inductions of Rhashan West-Bey, the Cutters director of Smiles, into the Bowman Field Hall of Fame and Chevy Troutman, former Williamsport High School and international pro basketball star, in the Williamsport Sports Walk.
A portion of the proceeds from the evening benefitted the programs of Sojourner Truth Ministries of Williamsport, which was presented with a check for $9,350.
