Crosscutters raise $9,350

The Williamsport Crosscutters recently presented a $9,350 check to Sojourner Truth Ministries. From left, Dave Yost, Sojourner Truth head cook; Angelique Labadie-Cihanowyz, Sojourner Truth executive director; Gabe Sinicropi, Williamsport Crosscutters vice president of Marketing; and Doug Estes, Williamsport Crosscutters vice president general manager.

 PROVIDED BY GABE SINICROPI/WILLIAMSPORT CROSSCUTTERS

WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters 15th Hot Stove Banquet was held Jan. 24 at the Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport.

The event featured former Pirates and Rockies manager Clint Hurdle, who also managed the Williamsport Bills in 1991, and Hall of Fame ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian along with Lycoming College head baseball coach Rick Oliveri and Penn College head baseball coach Chris Howard.

