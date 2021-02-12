SUNBURY — For the 6,500 veterans of Northumberland County, a new service announced this week will provide a much-needed service to those who served, and sacrificed.
Thanks to a partnership forged by the Northumberland County Veterans Affairs Office, transportation service to VA hospitals and clinics will be provided by rabbit transit.
Transportation to the VA Hospital, Wilkes-Barre will be made available 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; the Lebanon VA Hospital, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays; Williamsport VA Clinic, Schuylkill County VA Clinic and Columbia County VA CBOX 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"To get the veterans transportation at no cost was paramount to me," said Jeff Wojchiechowski, director of Veterans Affairs for Northumberland County. "For me, I couldn't wait to get this done."
Veterans needing services at the hospitals or clinics only need to fill out some simple paperwork, then call the day before the ride is needed.
rabbittransit officials issued a press release regarding the agreement.
"rabbittransit’s mission is to assist with improving our community’s quality of life through mobility services. As part of rabbittransit’s continuing efforts to provide safe and reliable mobility options to vulnerable populations within the counties that we serve, we are pleased to announce a partnership with the Northumberland County commissioners, Veterans Affairs office and 3P-Ride to provide medical transportation to veterans within Northumberland County.
"This service will be available to veterans seeking medical care at the VA hospitals in Wilkes Barre and Lebanon, as well in local community-based outreach clinics in Bloomsburg, Pottsville, and Williamsport. Transportation is being offered at no cost to veterans within Northumberland County, as all costs are being covered through community donations and local grants."
"It really enhances the availability for veterans who don't drive or don't have transportation," said Rick Divers, American Legion Post 71, Milton. "It's really going to benefit our veterans, and we're going to make sure our members know about it."
Veterans from across Northumberland County were on hand Friday at the Northumberland County Administration Center for the announcement.
"You answered the call when you needed to," said Commissioner Joe Klebon. "Whatever I can do as commission to help veterans — we'll do what we can."
"You served your country and you came back a better person," added Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano.
Wojciechowski said he'd like the see the program grow to include more transportation options, including food programs.
"I can see it going to our food program, the Military Share program," said Wojciechowski.
The county's Military Share program provides food for needy veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month at American Legion Post 44, Northumberland.
Reservations must be made by noon the day before an appointment. All vehicles are ADA accessible and escorts are permitted when scheduled.
rabbittransit officials further explained:
"To receive service, veterans need only complete a one-page application, which can be found at www.rabbittransit.org, and provide proof of veteran status such as a DD214 or Driver’s License with VA validation.
"Thanks to our grantors and the many donors, and now Northumberland County, we have been able to offer over 20,000 life changing medical trips to veterans in several of the counties we serve. We invite community members to get involved in this very important program by visiting www.3P-Ride.org."
Wojciechowski thanked all the veterans organizations of Northumberland County and additional community organizations that have contributed to the program.
He also thanked Linda Kapushinki, from Texas Roadhouse, for donated gift cards specifically for veterans.
"She was very important in making this project get off the ground," Wojciechowski said.
For more information about the program, call 800-632-9032 (press option 4) or reach out to Wojciechowksi at 570-988-4213.
