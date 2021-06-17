Townships continuing to research sewer project

WATSONTOWN — Officials from Delaware and Lewis townships in upper Northumberland County are continuing to evaluate partnering together on a joint sewer project.
Delaware Township Secretary Mark Burrows confirmed the two municipalities are actively exploring options.
Burrows said the proposed project involves decommissioning Lewis Township’s plant, located near the Warrior Run high school/middle school complex.
That plant, Burrows said, would be converted to a pump station that would connect customers in both Lewis and Delaware townships with the Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA).
Burrows said the effort would mark the conclusion of the Northern Neighbors project which was launched about 12 years ago.
Through that project, customers in Watsontown and a portion of Delaware Township were connected to the MRSA.
“Part of our (residents) in Delaware Township, on the east side of Susquehanna Trail, are now on Lewis Township’s system,” Burrows said.
“It’s a situation where Lewis Township needs to do something (with their treatment system),” he continued. “Rather than them do something themselves, this gives us an opportunity to provide more service to more people.”
Burrows said the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a delay of the two townships receiving the information they need to make a decision on the project from entities such as the Department of Environmental Protection and PennVEST.
He expects it will be months before the townships have all of the information they need to make any decisions about moving forward with the project.
“We would be extremely lucky if we receive the appropriate information before the end of the year,” Burrows said.
In August 2020, the Commonwealth Financing Authority announced Lewis Township was approved for a $1.5 million grant from the H2O PA and PA Small Water and Sewer programs for improvements to its wastewater treatment system, as part of a larger regionalization effort of facilities located in Lewis and Delaware townships.
At the time, it was noted Lewis Township was planning upgrades to its wastewater facility to include the extension of public sewage service to 19 homes along Schell and Koch roads, and an extension of service at Susquehanna Trail to tie in 73 residential customers and the Warrior Run School District. It was also noted to include a regionalization project with MRSA by connecting 186 homes in Lewis Township and 25 homes in Delaware to an existing force main on Vincent Avenue.
Burrows said the proposed project would not extend sewer service to the Interstate 180 interchange in Delaware Township, where potential development has been speculated for years due to the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
Burrows said he has not been made aware of any current plans for development at the interchange.
