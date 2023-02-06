4-H Club holds reorganizational meeting

The 2023 Big Dreamers 4-H Club officers include, front and from left, Aleah Feltman, Steven Yakamook and Kera Bentz. Second row, Rebekah Hollenbach, Hannah Lannon and Cheyenne Arndt. And rear, Alissa Weeder, Garrett Franck and Maura Aurand.

 PROVIDED

MIDDLEBURG — The Big Dreamers 4-H Club met on Jan. 26 at the Wayside Church.

The meeting was called to order by President Kera Bentz. After the American and 4-H pledges, Bentz discussed past events, old business, new business and opportunities for community service.

