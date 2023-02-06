4-H Club holds reorganizational meeting

MIDDLEBURG — The Big Dreamers 4-H Club met on Jan. 26 at the Wayside Church.
The meeting was called to order by President Kera Bentz. After the American and 4-H pledges, Bentz discussed past events, old business, new business and opportunities for community service.
The club held its election with the following results: President Aleah Feltman; Vice President Alissa Weeder; Secretary Membership Cheyenne Arndt; Secretary Recording Kera Bentz; Treasurer Rebekah Hollenbach; News Reporters Hannah Lannan and Garrett Franck; and Historians Maura Aurand and Steven Yakamook.
After the meeting was adjourned, the club members enjoyed some snacks and fellowship.
Anyone who is interested in joining the Big Dreamers 4-H club or any other club in Snyder County can contact Kathy Weller at 570-837-3000 ext. 7 or by email at kyw1@psu.edu.
