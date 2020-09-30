WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology will conduct its annual Fall Career Fair virtually, Oct. 20-21, providing opportunity for students and employers to discuss internship and full-time job opportunities.
Employers may register for the career fair at https://pct-csm.symplicity.com/events through Oct. 16.
The virtual career fair platform from Symplicity Corp. enables video chats between students and employer representatives.
For more information on the fair, visit www.pct.edu/careerservices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.