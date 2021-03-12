MECHANISBURG — Williams Grove Speedway will drop the green flag on the 2021 racing season at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, when it hosts the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars. Gates open at noon with warm ups slated for 1:30.
The Sunday afternoon season lidlifter will feature the 410 sprints only in heat races and a 25-lap feature event.
Justin Henderson of Tea, S.D., a former regular at the track, has announced his plans to enter the fray of opening day.
The 2021 opener will also mark the return of Aliquippa’s Tim Shaffer to Williams Grove as a speedway regular when he rolls onto the track for the first time aboard the Mike Heffner No. 72 machine.
Another new regular planning on making his debut on Sunday is Australian Kerry Madsen. Madsen was named the new driver of the Michael Barshinger No. 24.
