Grant supports prison outreach

LEWISBURG — Thanks to a $1,000 grant from the Bucknell Community Engagement Fund, the Public Library for Union County purchased more than 60 new titles for its Prison Outreach program.
Approximately 200 books were recently circulated to the USP Allenwood Medium Security Prison and FCC Allenwood Maximum Security Prison by the library’s Adult Outreach Coordinator Kassondera Walters.
These books, already in used condition, are well read by the prisoners, said Walters.
“Our collection comes from books that are donated or withdrawn from the library’s main collection,” she said.
The library used the grant money to buy newer titles to refresh the collection. Assistant Library Director Rachael Waugh said she purchased a selection of books that focused on current and historical events and people, bestselling fiction titles, and graphic novels.
“The prison outreach collections are important because everyone has the right to learn about current events and topics of interest in addition to pleasure reading,” Waugh said.
The Union County Library System is made up of the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, and The West End Library in Laurelton.
