Grant supports prison outreach

Kassondera Walters, with the new collection of books in the delivery van. She is the Adult Outreach coordinator for the Public Library for Union County.

 PROVIDED BY JACKIE DZIADOSZ

LEWISBURG — Thanks to a $1,000 grant from the Bucknell Community Engagement Fund, the Public Library for Union County purchased more than 60 new titles for its Prison Outreach program.

Approximately 200 books were recently circulated to the USP Allenwood Medium Security Prison and FCC Allenwood Maximum Security Prison by the library’s Adult Outreach Coordinator Kassondera Walters.

