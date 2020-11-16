HARRISBURG — This Thanksgiving, AgChoice Farm Credit will make a $50,000 donation to Feeding Pennsylvania.
The donation will be distributed amongst six of Feeding Pennsylvania’s member food banks, including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
AgChoice Farm Credit serves farmers and people that live in communities across 52 counties in Pennsylvania.
According to a series of data analysis reports by Feeding America, Pennsylvania’s food insecurity rate is projected to increase to 15.9%, or more than 2 million Pennsylvanians as a result of temporary unemployment due to COVID-19.
“This donation will help Feeding Pennsylvania and our member food banks serve those in need throughout our community, during the Thanksgiving season and throughout year,” said Jane Clements-Smith, executive director of Feeding Pennsylvania. “It allows us to ensure everyone we serve has the opportunity to partake in holiday traditions while also benefitting our local agricultural community. We are especially thankful for this donation this year due to these incredibly unprecedented times.”
Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, echoed this sentiment from the food bank perspective.
“We are so thankful to our friends at AgChoice Farm Credit for this generous financial contribution during our ongoing Crisis Response, and for their partnership over the years to support our fresh milk and dairy programs,” said Arthur.
