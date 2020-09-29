MILTON — Residents are starting to return to the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).
According to weekly figures for long-term care facilities released by the DOH, 57 residents are now listed as being cared for at the facility.
On Sept. 16, the DOH reported the facility had 39 residents.
With a capacity of 138, many of the center's residents were moved to other facilities due to the COVID-19 outbreak in August.
Nate Wardle, DOH press secretary, said the Milton center is working with the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program (RRHCP) to determine "which patients to move back, as the facility is able to accept residents."
According to a press release provided by Wardle, the RRHCP is directly supporting "COVID-19 continued readiness and response planning in long-term residential care facilities."
Selected grantees in various regions across Pennsylvania were awarded $175 million collectively to serve as RRHCPs.
In the Northeast Region, Geisinger Clinic and Lehigh Valley Hospital were collectively awarded $24 million to serve as RRHCPs.
Other RRHCPs include: Southeast Region, Thomas Jefferson University and University of Pennsylvania, $65.8 million; Southcentral Region, Pennsylvania State University, $22.9 million; Northcentral Region, Geisinger Clinic, $9.8 million; Southwest Region, UPMC Community Provider Services, $38.9 million; and Northwest Region, LECOM Health and UPMC Community Provider Services, $13.6 million.
In addition to the residents returning to the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the center's other COVID-19 numbers remain level with the previous week.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in August, the DOH said 108 residents and 56 staff members have contracted the virus. Thirty-five residents died from COVID-19, the agency reported.
According to information previously released by the DOH, the first linked cases of COVID-19 were identified at the facility Aug. 3, with the DOH on that date providing early consultation to the facility.
On Aug. 4, Geisinger Health System was first on site and advised the center on proper use and fitting of PPE.
The DOH and the Department of Human Services announced Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a National Guard team had been deployed to assist at the nursing center for five days. In addition, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton was announced to have temporarily taken over management of the facility.
The DOH subsequently released a report which said the Milton center “failed to implement measures to prevent and/or contain COVID-19."
Elsewhere in Northumberland County, the number of COVID-19 cases at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township continues to grow.
According to this week's DOH statistics, 130 of the facility's 158 residents have contracted COVID 19.
Sixteen residents are listed of dying from the virus, while 50 employees have contracted COVID-19.
Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is listed as having a capacity of 271 residents.
