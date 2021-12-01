LEWISBURG — The holiday wish list at the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) was short and simple.
It was a request that as many people as possible sign up now for two BVRA programs scheduled for the year ahead. Otherwise, those programs may have to be scrapped.
Becky Cunfer, BVRA nature program director, said the preschool-age program was planned for January to December 2022. Also in need of enrollment were Summer Adventure Camps for children age 6 to age 14.
“The more enrollment the better,” Cunfer said. “If we don’t see a certain amount of enrollment by the end of this year, there is a good chance that the programs will get cut.”
Enrollment in the preschool program could be for morning, afternoon or both. Cunfer was hopeful Summer Adventure Camps, a nine-week program, could happen in the year ahead.
Both programs were planned and scheduled after local survey results were collected.
“As everybody else, we have struggled significantly due to COVID,” Cunfer observed. “Increased staff is required to keep the student-to-teacher ratio down. We need smaller groups sizes to keep our kids safe and additional cleaning supplies. All those things require more funding.”
Fundraisers like Christmas in July and seeking grants have augmented municipal contributions, but Cunfer said BVRA still is struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic. She noted a 2021 fall program was canceled due to low enrollment.
Additionally, Energy Gymnastics, a BVRA revenue producer, was not yet at full capacity. Cunfer said the gym director has observed that teams were rebuilding but the numbers were less than before.
To sign young people up for the programs and ensure that they continue, Cunfer said to call 570-524-4774, visit www.bvrec.recdesk.com or email bvraprograms@bvrec.org.
