Milton breaks ground on athletic stadium, wellness center

MILTON — Pete Bergen vividly recalls sitting in the grandstands of the Milton Area School District’s Alumni Field in 1948, watching the first football game played at the facility.
“I was 7,” Bergen said, adding that his brother played in the game.
On Thursday, April 1, Bergen was among a group — which included school district administrators, board members and students — to pick up shovels and toss dirt from the facility into the air, officially marking the beginning of a $14.1 million project to fully renovate the athletic stadium and build a 18,495-square-foot wellness facility at the complex.
“I’ve been involved with this school district for 45 years,” said Bergen, president of the Milton Athletic Booster Club. “This is one of the most exciting days I’ve experienced over the years.
“I’m Panther proud.”
One week prior to the groundbreaking, Bergen noted that demolition of the field’s bleachers and concession stand took place in preparation for the project.
“When we were here for the first game, the concession stand was in the parking lot,” Bergen said.
He helped to build the concession stand which was demolished.
“It was heartbreaking when that boom went through the concession stand,” Bergen said. “One swing took it all away.”
Both he and board Vice President Kevin Fry said they’re excited to see the new concession stand when it’s built.
Like Bergen, Fry has been involved with the district, and the Booster Club, for years.
Given that he’s spent hours make French fries in the concession stand, Fry said it was a bit difficult to watch the old stand be knocked down.
“I’ve been doing the fries for 32 years,” Fry said. “It’s all for the kids.”
Fry said the renovations to the athletic complex nearly occurred as part of a renovation project 20 years ago. However, the athletic renovations were removed from that project due to budgetary concerns.
“This is something the school district needs tremendously,” Fry said, of the renovation and construction project.
Four current high school students — Jaydon Cottage, Timothy Marvin, Ashley Shamblen and Leah Walter — took part in the formal groundbreaking ceremony. Each spoke of their support for the project.
Athletic Director Rod Harris spoke of the many benefits of the stadium, which will feature a turf field and all-weather track.
“We will be able to provide the opportunity for our student athletes to play on a turf field,” Harris said. “We will be apples to apples with all of the other school districts around us.”
The stadium was initially planned to be completed in time for the fall 2021 sports season. However, it was later announced it would not be finished in time due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. An expected completion date has not been announced.
Keegan said work on the health and wellness facility is expected to be completed in February.
