Alleged poacher sought

GREGG TOWNSHIP — Game wardens in Union County are looking for a suspected poacher who allegedly shot a trophy buck in Gregg Township.
Game Warden Brooke Hargenrader said the trophy-class, white-tailed deer was found along Route 44 in Union County, adjacent to the federal penitentiary.
Hargenrader said she got the call at around 11 p.m. Monday after residents in the area heard a shot and reported the incident.
She said the 13-point buck had a 22-inch spread and was shot with a small caliber-firearm.
Hargenrader said residents in the area have been watching the buck for weeks and are dismayed about the illegal kill.
"Whoever shot the deer stole it from a hunter or a youth hunter who would have loved to have harvested it legally," Hargenrader said.
She went on to say the game commission does have tips it's following, but no suspect has been identified as of yet.
Anyone who may have seen a vehicle in the area about the same time as the alleged shooting should call the game commission.
According to Hargenrader, the person responsible could face thousands of dollars in fines for killing a trophy buck of that nature. Under Pennsylvania Game Commission guidelines, potential penalties for poaching a single deer include the possibility of of three months in jail, a $1,000 fine and a five-year ban on hunting.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 833-PGC-WILD or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 888-PGC-8001.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
