SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has a slate of events planned to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the week of Jan. 31.
Headlining the university's annual Winter Convocation is Payton Head, activist and
former president of the Missouri Students Association. Head will deliver his
message, Intentionally Intersectional Leadership, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, in
Weber Chapel Auditorium.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in-person and virtually via Zoom. Masking will be required for those attending. More information can be
found here: https://www.susqu.edu/calendar/event/6663.
Following the events in Ferguson, Head spearheaded conversations about improving
race relations in Missouri. Head's viral Facebook post detailing his experience with fighting systemic injustice at the University of Missouri ignited the student body to fight for a more inclusive campus and be a change agent in higher education. Head details the adversities caused by race, gender and sexual orientation discrimination and proven solutions to facilitate open dialogue and embrace marginalized communities.
Head holds a bachelor's degree in political science with certifications in leadership, multicultural and Black studies from the University of Missouri. He holds a master's degree in public policy studies with certifications in global conflict and international development policy from the University of Chicago.
Additional activities during the week at Susquehanna include:
* A panel discussion, Interfaith Perspectives on Racial Equity in the Susquehanna Valley, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, in Weber Chapel Auditorium. Panelists include: Muhammad Ali, Muslim chaplain, Bucknell University; Rabbi Jessica Goldberg, Jewish chaplain, Bucknell University; Maggie Rosa, nondenominational minister.
* Hope and Regeneration — Collaborative Roundtables Celebrating MLK's Legacy, on
Thursday, Feb. 3. The daylong event features lectures and readings in topics across the humanities and sciences. A full schedule can be found at www.susqu.edu/calendar/event/18356.
* Days of Service Jan. 31- Feb. 4. Students will write notes of appreciation to SU's many "hidden heroes" who work in food services, facilities, housekeeping or campus safety. Donations of gently used clothing will benefit Haven Ministries homeless shelter, Sunbury.
