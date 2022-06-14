UNIVERSITY PARK — Organizers have begun preparations for the Penn State 2022 Ag Progress Days exposition, Tuesday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center, Route 45, Rock Springs.
Jesse Darlington, Ag Progress Days manager, said the event is designed to appeal to farm operators, home gardeners, conservationists, youth and families, woodland owners, horse enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the science behind agricultural production and natural resource management.
Ag Progress Days typically features more than 500 commercial and educational exhibitors. Commercial exhibits will showcase the latest ag-related goods and services, and field demonstrations will feature the newest models of farm machinery in action.
Interactive educational displays and workshops will highlight the latest science-based practices, and visitors can take guided tours to see some of the research underway at the surrounding, 2,100-acre Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center.
Faculty and Penn State Extension educators also will be on hand throughout the grounds to answer questions and provide information on crop, dairy, livestock and equine production, conservation practices, integrated pest management, woodlot management, farm safety, foods and nutrition; home gardening; 4-H programs and other topics.
Other planned activities and attractions include food demonstrations, a sunflower maze, horse exhibitions and clinics, wildlife displays, children's activities, exhibits of antique farm and home implements in the Pasto Agricultural Museum and a wide variety of food booths.
Ag Progress Days hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. at the center off Route 45, 9 miles west of State College.
Penn State still will require that Ag Progress Days visitors and exhibitors comply with any state, local or university mitigation measures that may be in effect at the time of the event.
More information is available on the Ag Progress Days website.
