WASHINGTONVILLE — To make a rope, you’ll need a few key ingredients: Twine, a rope-making machine, a few sets of strong hands, and a quick refresher on what an idiom is.
“I always ask my audience if they know what an idiom is because so many of our idioms come from the past,” said Rich Nornhold, who held a rope-making demonstration Thursday at the log cabin on the Montour-Delong Community Fairgrounds. “People don’t realize that the tow truck comes from the tow rope which comes from the tow, the byproduct of flax.”
Nornhold first got interested in flax and linen after purchasing a historic home in the area.
“The house I live in was built in the same year this house (the log cabin) was built, 1783,” said Nornhold.
Upon reviewing the deed and historical inventory of his house, Nornhold learned the original owner had one tall clock with a case, six common Windsor chairs and six fancy Windsor chairs.
“Everything that he owned was inventoried when he died,” said Nornhold. “But the most valuable thing on the farm was seven yards of linen cloth… That fascinated me, so I wanted to know everything about flax and linen.”
Nornhold explained that when linen is processed, the byproduct that is produced is called flax heckles, or hackles.
“The product that is left in the hackle, and if you’re English it’s just a flax cone,” he explained. “But what was left inside was called tow. Because the linen was so valuable, any of the waste products had to have value also and the tow was spun and woven into trousers for the hired man or feed bags, not prime material, but it wasn’t going to be wasted.
“One of the uses on the farm was that some of the tow was spun and made into a rope. Most of our rope in that period was made out of hemp, but one rope on the farm was always made from tow, this byproduct.”
The tow rope was considered to be the strongest on the farm, and could be used to tow a wagon out of the ditch. According to Nornhold, this historical usage gave rise to to the modern tow truck.
During his rope-making demonstration, Nornhold didn’t use tow, but instead relied on a rope-making machine from 1910 and a bale of sisal binder twine. The process required five volunteers, two of which worked cranks at either end of the twine to spit it into a thicker rope.
“We wanted this week to at least have one activity here that related to something that people would have been doing that lived in this house when it was built,” said Nornhold, adding the rope-making allows participants to learn about how self-sufficient people had been in the past.
Nornhold is a retired Warrior Run High School teacher.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
