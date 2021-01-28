MILTON — With a smile on his face and eager to tackle his assigned daily tasks, Chris Branda truly loves reporting for work each day.
Since November, Branda has worked at the Milton branch of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. He gained employment at the YMCA through his participation in SUNCOM Industries’ Community Integrated Employment Services (CIES) program.
Tamare Ferguson, CIES program specialist, said the program works with individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Those who enroll in the program first complete a career assessment to determine their abilities and interests. With the assessment in hand, Ferguson said a job coach works with the enrollee to develop skills such as searching for an appropriate job, resume writing and interviewing.
Branda’s coach, Crystal Long, reports to work with him Monday through Friday at the YMCA to make sure he’s comfortable completing his daily work assignments.
“He has such great interaction with everyone,” Long said, of Branda. “He is polite to everybody.”
Branda assists with maintenance at the YMCA, and happily states his favorite task is running the vacuum in the fitness center.
“I always wanted to work here,” Branda said. “I love working with people.”
A 2012 graduate of the Milton Area High School who lives in Lewisburg, Branda said he enjoys having a steady job as it gives him a chance to earn money.
He noted the YMCA is the perfect spot for him to work as he is an exercise enthusiast. For the past 10 years, Branda has won numerous medals competing in power lifting and bowling with Special Olympics.
“I exercise almost every day,” he said. “I can lift 300 pounds... It took a long process to get up to there.”
As much as Branda enjoys reporting to work each day at the YMCA, those on staff are glad to have him as part of the team.
“Chris is a hard worker and does a fantastic job taking care of his areas at the facility,” Adam Kocher, assistant property manager, said. “We are happy he is part of our great team at the Milton Y.”
Kellie Bates, membership director, agreed.
“Both the staff and members appreciate (Branda) beyond measure,” she said. “No matter the task, Chris takes so much pride in his work. He always makes us laugh and he genuinely enjoys interacting with everyone in the building.”
Ron Marshall, branch executive director, said Branda has done a “tremendous job” at the YMCA since November.
“Members have informed me that his areas of responsibility are always clean and he’s always working and doing a great job,” he said. “From the time he walks into our facility until the time he leaves, he exhibits nothing but positivity.
“I would like to thank SUNCOM for this working relationship and allowing Chris to become a member of our Y family.”
Ferguson said approximately 60 individuals from across the region are enrolled in the CIES program, working at various businesses throughout the area.
Branda is the son of Chris and Barbara Branda, of Lewisburg.
For more information on the CIES program, contact Carrie Charles at ccharles@suncom.org or Derek Alex at dalex@suncom.org.
