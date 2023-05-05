Grange Debate

From left, 108th District candidates Mike Stender, Trevor Finn and Elijah Scretching gathered at California Grange 941 for a ‘Meet the Candidates Night.’

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

TURBOTVILLE — Three candidates for the open 108th Legislative District seat gathered on Thursday evening for a “Meet the Candidates Night” hosted by California Grange 941.

“Because we’re a nonpartisan outfit, we thought it would help our local citizens gain a better understanding of the ranges of experiences of the candidates vying for the representative job in the 108th,” said Grange member Sharon Waltman.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.