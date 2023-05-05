TURBOTVILLE — Three candidates for the open 108th Legislative District seat gathered on Thursday evening for a “Meet the Candidates Night” hosted by California Grange 941.
“Because we’re a nonpartisan outfit, we thought it would help our local citizens gain a better understanding of the ranges of experiences of the candidates vying for the representative job in the 108th,” said Grange member Sharon Waltman.
Republican Mike Stender, Democrat Trevor Finn, and Libertarian Elijah Scretching were each given 2 minutes to make opening statements. Questions for the debate were generated by audience members and each candidate was given 2 minutes to deliver their responses. Approximately 50 people attended the event.
Among the issues discussed were marijuana legalization, abortion, gun violence, energy independence and education.
Scretching asserted there were issues that are more important than recreational marijuana, but noted that recreational marijuana could generate revenue and create jobs for the state of Pennsylvania.
“I think it’s coming no matter what anybody says. Recreational marijuana is coming to Pennsylvania. It’s coming to all the states around us,” said Finn. “I think what we need to do is put more research into it, more dollars, and I think what we need to do is figure out a way to keep citizens safe.”
Stender said he would oppose expanding marijuana recreationally.
On the issue of abortion, Stender said he is pro-life, and noted that he was endorsed by the PA Pro-Life Federation. Finn identified abortion as a wedge issue and said he supports seeking common-sense solutions.
“I don’t think the government should be involved in abortion whatsoever,” said Scretching. “It should be a conversation between you or your doctor… It shouldn’t really be decided on by men at all.”
Stender called for America to be more energy independent, and said the state House should focus on supplying the infrastructure to better utilize Pennsylvania’s stores of natural gas.
“I believe in all different types of energy sources,” said Finn. “I continue to be supportive of natural gas but also of solar and wind.”
Scretching said the United States should not be going overseas for energy, but also said energy concerns should be balanced against maintaining an environment that supports clean air and water.
On the issue of gun violence, Scretching called for armed security in schools, and proposed potentially hiring veterans to function as armed security.
Finn suggested a proposal that could potentially supply gun safe locks to gun owners to prevent gun violence.
“There’s common sense ways to solve some of these problems,” Finn said.
Stender said that school funding formulas should account for plans to help keep schools safe, whether that applies to armed security or other means of enhancing student safety. He also said that state agencies need better communication to help identify people who could commit harmful acts.
When it comes to education, Scretching said schools should focus on teaching financial literacy.
“You shouldn’t be coming out of school not knowing how to do your taxes, which you shouldn’t be paying anyway,” he said.
Finn said there are a lot of effective approaches to education, depending on what parents would like to pursue.
“Your child’s education is what you make out of it. If you want to be involved in your child’s education, then get involved,” Finn said. “There’s all kinds of ways to educate your children. And no one way is the correct way.”
Stender said school districts should be listening more closely to parents.
“We need parents involved in what’s going on in our schools,” he said, adding that parents should run for school board if they are interested in shaping school policies and curriculum.
All of the candidates also had the opportunity to deliver a closing statement at the end of the evening. The election for the 108th Legislative District seat will take place on Tuesday, May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.