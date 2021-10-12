MILTON — Abby Fetzer is excited to be the employee of a Milton service station who sold a $1.2 million winning lottery ticket to an as-yet unidentified local resident.
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday that a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Friday, Oct. 8, drawing matched all five balls drawn. The ticket was sold at Fuel On, located at 543 N. Front St., Milton.
The winner will receive $1,222,7000, less withholding. The winning balls were 6-13-14-19-33. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
"He is very excited," Fetzer said of the winner, who has not yet been identified. "I sold him the ticket."
She said the winner is from the local area, and buys lottery tickets at Fuel On. He was not immediately aware that he held a winning ticket.
"He won Friday, was in Saturday and didn't realize he won," Fetzer said.
It was then that the man checked his numbers and realized he held a winning ticket.
Fetzer is thrilled to have sold the winning ticket.
"I couldn't believe it," she said. "It's very exciting."
She said the winner is not yet sure what he will do with his winnings. A copy of the winning ticket is on display at the store.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.
Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest lottery office for further instructions or call 800-692-7481.
More than 34,400 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.
