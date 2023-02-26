Music collective to present southern rock tribute

WILLIAMSPORT — At 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, the Uptown Music Collective will present Free Bird: A Tribute to Southern Rock at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport.
This performance, the third of the Collective’s 22-23 Performance Season, will feature the music of a wide range of classic and more modern southern rock style groups, including Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Outlaws, Blackberry Smoke, .38 Special, The Allman Brothers, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Black Crows, ZZ Top, Molly Hatchet and more, all performed by some of the best young musicians in the area. This performance is additionally sponsored, in part, through partnerships with Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and Hudock Capital Group.
Free Bird will feature collective students who have been preparing for this event for more than three months. Along with the music, there will be a professional-grade light, sound, and video show, organized by the students, themselves, who will work alongside the professionals at the CAC. As with all Uptown Music Collective performances, the students are not only the performers but also the directors of the show. A group of younger students, or “Tech Monkeys,” will serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators.
This show is directed by Uptown Music Collective senior students Connor Evans (Williamsport Area High School), Ben Feuerstein (Lewisburg Area High School), and Duncan Larson (Loyalsock Township High School). The show’s leadership committee consists of UMC students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs School), Matthew Bellino (Danville Area High School), Izzy Butters (Loyalsock Township High School), Abby Colone (Loyalsock Township High School), Chase Cowden (Loyalsock Township High School), Gabreon Godin (Williamsport Area High School), Grace Godin (Williamsport Area Middle School), Brendan Kuriga (South Williamsport Area High School), Jossian Lilley (Loyalsock Township High School), Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock Township High School), Calistra Mahoney (Pennsylvania College of Technology), Stephanie Nappi (PA Cyber), and Luke O’Brien (Loyalsock Township High School).
Tickets for the performance are available through the Community Arts Center box office, 220 West Fourth St., website, www.caclive.com; and phone, 570-326-2424.
