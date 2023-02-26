Music collective to present southern rock tribute

Uptown Music Collective will present Free Bird: A Tribute to Southern Rock, March 10-11 at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.

 PROVIDED

WILLIAMSPORT — At 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, the Uptown Music Collective will present Free Bird: A Tribute to Southern Rock at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport.

This performance, the third of the Collective’s 22-23 Performance Season, will feature the music of a wide range of classic and more modern southern rock style groups, including Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Outlaws, Blackberry Smoke, .38 Special, The Allman Brothers, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Black Crows, ZZ Top, Molly Hatchet and more, all performed by some of the best young musicians in the area. This performance is additionally sponsored, in part, through partnerships with Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and Hudock Capital Group.

