HARRISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) was reappointed to serve as chairman of the Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee for the 2021-2022 Legislative Session.
Yaw has served as chairman of the committee since 2013 and was reappointed to the post this session by Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-34).
The committee has jurisdiction over the state's energy resources and development, including regulations and conservation efforts; public lands and their renewable resources; surface mining, coal, oil, and gas, and mineral leasing; air and water resources.
In addition to his role as committee chairman, Yaw continues to serve as one of 21 members of the tri-state Chesapeake Bay Commission, and as chairman of the Board for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a legislative research agency of the General Assembly.
During the 2019-2020 legislative session, the Environmental Resources and Energy
Committee held 10 public hearings and briefings, two confirmation hearings, reviewed 75 pieces of legislation and advanced 26 bills, eight House bills and 18 Senate bills.
