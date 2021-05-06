Fundraising ongoing to rebuild historic cabin

WASHINGTONVILLE — Community leaders have launched an effort to raise the funds needed to rebuild a historic log cabin which was found hidden in plain sight more than one year ago in Washingtonville.
A two-story log cabin was discovered in the winter of 2020 as contractors from Fares Farhat General Construction, of Halifax, worked to level a former bar and hotel building located along Route 54 in the borough.
A specialist from the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission in Harrisburg evaluated the cabin — which stood hidden under the walls of the former bar and hotel — and discovered two hand-forged nails that dated to the 1780s.
Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski said the cabin was carefully taken apart and placed in storage.
“The contractor had a color-coded tag system,” Dombroski explained. “Beams that were facing west got one color. Beams that were facing east got another color. They were numbered.
“You could put it back together, almost like a Lego set,” Dombroski said.
As some of the beams were “not in good shape,” he said the cabin may required a modified reconstruction.
“It will likely just be a one-story structure,” Dombroski said. “It will not be the same thing as it was before... It would be nice to do the two-story structure. Unfortunately, given the condition, it will get a lot more complicated.”
Plans are for the cabin to be rebuilt at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds.
While he does not sit on the fair board, Dombroski said he remains involved with the project which is being undertaken by the board.
He estimates it will cost between $70,000 and $100,000 to reconstruct the cabin.
“The Montour County Commissioners have awarded a $25,000 matching grant, provided by the Columbia-Montour Chamber of Commerce,” Dombroski said.
He added that the effort must receive $25,000 in grants and donations in order to receive the grant.
Dombroski said the community is working with Washingtonville resident Gene Kelly, who may be able to obtain a $1,000 matching grant for the project through her insurance company.
Other grant sources are being sought, and individual donations are being accepted.
Depending on how quickly the funds can be raised, Dombroski said reconstruction of the cabin could take place either this year or next.
“This was such a unique story,” he said. “To see it conclude in a positive manner, I think is going to be a great thing.”
He said the COVID-19 pandemic could’ve hampered efforts to rebuild the cabin.
“It could’ve been easy for our community to throw in the towel and get frustrated,” Dombroski said. “To see this thing through is a success story for the community.”
He also noted that an interest in local history has been gaining momentum in Washingtonville.
Over the last year, Dombroski said additional research has been uncovered surrounding Fort Bosley.
According to Dombroski, it’s unknown exactly where in the Washingtonville area the Revolutionary War-era fort stood.
As Fort Freeland — located on the same property where the Warrior Run middle school/high school complex is located — was under attack in 1779, Dombroski said frontier men from Fort Bosley responded.
“Somewhere between 10 and 15 frontier rangers were sent to Fort Freeland,” Dombroski recounted. “They met up with militia members from Fort Boone (near Milton) to do a counter attack. It was unsuccessful.”
According to Dombroski, five or six rangers from Fort Bosley were captured and taken from Fort Freeland to Fort Niagara, in New York. Eventually, they were held as prisoners in Montreal.
With that history from the same era in mind, Dombroski said interest in the cabin will continue to remain high.
“This log cabin is going to be a source of pride for the community going forward, with the strong connections to the Revolution that we do have,” he said.
Checks to support the reconstruction of the cabin should be made payable to the Montour-DeLong Community Fair, with “log cabin” written in the memo line. The donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 11, Washingtonville, PA 17884.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.