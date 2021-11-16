DANVILLE — A doctor has asked for help for his brother who has a grim future due to a progressive liver condition.
Dr. L. Mark Robbins, Geisinger pediatric anesthesiologist, said this week that his brother Dale Robbins has a rare liver condition known as A1AD (Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency). The chances of his brother’s dying from it within 90 days were about 30% without a transplant.
Mark said the world of adult liver failure required a lot of work to get up to speed. He explained the condition, a defective protein and corresponding enzyme production error, is genetic and inherited from both parents.
It can cause the liver to fail over time as its cells become clogged.
“Eventually it kills the (liver) cells,” Mark said. “That’s what cirrhosis is, the killing and subsequent scarring of liver cells.”
A1AD affects both the lungs and the liver.
Mark noted his brother had what was thought to be asthma since childhood, but it became worse a few years ago before the A1AD determination was made. Dale, owner of Robbins Marine, has since fought intense fatigue, itching, disrupted sleep cycles.
“The liver detoxifies our body,” Mark added. “It helps with the cycles of day and night, sleep and awake. Those cycles get screwed up.”
There are also other complications, such as when ammonia collects in the body when the liver can no longer remove it. Dale was hospitalized with the complications for several weeks as ammonia built up on the brain.
Mark noted there are a huge number of people who need livers, for a variety of reasons, and the number of cadaver donors was not sufficient to meet the demand.
However, living donor liver transplants were a viable way for a patient to be helped, a common practice in other countries.
Mark acknowledged the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) for its living liver program and the expertise of the professionals involved in it.
“What we’ve learned is that if you take out part of the liver of a donor, it grows back very quickly,” Mark said. “Literally in 12 weeks it is back to size.
“It is the only organ that does that,” he added. “And when you implant the piece in the recipient, that piece grows as well.”
He noted a donor must be under 55 years old, generally healthy, and either type A or O blood type though there were some exceptions. Mark said perfect tissue matching is not necessary, as it is in kidney or bone marrow transplants.
Neither would high blood pressure would disqualify a donor, Mark added, and potential donors were carefully screened by UPMC.
The best route to help Dale, Mark concluded, was to visit the UPMC website and its Living Donor Liver Transplantation information (www.upmc.com/services/transplant/liver/living-donor) or call 833-514-5999.
