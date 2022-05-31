LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County's Summer Reading Program, Ocean of Possibilities," runs June 6 through Aug. 6.
Featured this year will be in-person events like an ancient undersea reptile show, a pirate scavenger hunt, under-the-sea crafts and other STEAM activities.
Participants will aim to complete a 1,000-minute reading challenge to earn Brag Tags and books. For every 125 minutes read (about 20 minutes a day) children earn up to one Brag Tag a week. Books will be awarded at the 500-minute milestone and by completing 1,000 minutes by Aug. 6.
Start tracking reading minutes on June 6 with the easy-to-use Reader Zone App. A weekly paper reading log is available at the library and online to download for those who wish to track reading without the app.
