HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day today, for all of Pennsylvania, for fine particulate matter due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Air quality conditions degraded overnight as more smoke from the wildfires pushed into Pennsylvania from the Great Lakes region. The average Air Quality Index readings for the entire day will likely be in the Code Red range, however local conditions could be worse throughout the day.

